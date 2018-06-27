× Slayings of Political Candidates Accelerate in Run-up to Mexico Election; Dozens Already Killed

The number of political candidates killed in Mexico has increased dramatically in the run-up to elections Sunday.

Since early April, when The Times wrote about the issue, 20 more candidates have been killed — including 10 this month. A detailed count by the Mexican daily El Universal puts the 10-month election season total at 48 — most of them seeking provincial posts far from the capital.

The latest victim was Emigdio Lopez Avendano, who was killed Monday on a highway with four other people. A member of the leftist National Regeneration Movement, he was running for the legislature in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Until recently, most of the assassinations received only fleeting attention in the Mexican press — in sharp contrast to a presidential campaign that has generated blanket coverage. But official outrage has become more pronounced.

