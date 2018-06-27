Text to Win: Solvang Getaway
-
French Getaway in L.A.
-
Money Smart: Terranea Resort Wellness
-
Jason Aldean Giveaway
-
Text, Spin & Win- Wednesday May 2, 2018
-
Disneyland® Resort Tickets & Disney Signature Plus Annual Passports
-
-
Text to Win: Weekend in Napa Valley
-
Police Seek Armed Man Who Tied up Female Employee While Robbing Fullerton Business
-
Text to Win: 1 Night Stay at The Ink House Luxury Inn
-
Text, Spin & Win- Tuesday, May 1, 2018
-
Text, Spin & Win- Monday May 7, 2018
-
-
Text, Spin & Win- Monday, April 30, 2018
-
Text, Spin & Win- Friday May 4, 2018
-
Text, Spin & Win- Thursday May 3, 2018