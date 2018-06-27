× Woman Found Shot in Westlake District: LAPD

A woman was found shot in the Westlake district of Los Angeles, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting on James M. Wood Boulevard near Witmer Street around 10:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

Officers who responded to the scene found a woman around 50 years old barely conscious, Im said. She was transported to a hospital.

Authorities provided no further information.