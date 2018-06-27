× Woman Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping in Woodland Hills; Suspect Arrested

A woman thwarted an attempted kidnapping in Woodland Hills Wednesday morning, and authorities arrested a suspect, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue, when a 17-year-old girl got off a bus.

The victim was grabbed from behind by a man she recognized from the bus and a struggle ensued, according to LAPD officials.

A woman who was driving to work saw the struggle between the two and stopped her vehicle to call out to the suspect. The man then released the girl and ran north on Winnetka Avenue, police said.

The woman and the victim followed the suspect in the woman’s vehicle and called authorities. Responding officers eventually took the suspect into custody, police said. He has not been identified.

The victim was not injured during the incident.