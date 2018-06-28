× 1 Shot When Deputies Respond to Man With a Knife Call in South El Monte

One person was shot when deputies responding to a disturbance in South El Monte Thursday morning.

Authorities were responding to a man with a knife call near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Oscar Lopez said.

At some point during the call, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, Lopez said.

No details about what led up to the shooting, which occurred about 8:41 a.m., were immediately available.

One person, described as a suspect, was struck in the shooting.

06/28/18 at approx. 8:41 a.m. Deps from @TEMLASD were involved in a dep invovled shooting, 2600 blk of Rosemead Blvd., South El Monte. Deps uninjured. Susp hit, unk injuries/condition. No additional info available. Please stay out of the area, investigation is on-going! pic.twitter.com/JqWlll0kBT — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 28, 2018

There was no word on the man’s condition.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.