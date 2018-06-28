× Associate of Missing Australian Teen Sought After Unidentified Body Found Stuffed in Barrel

A search is underway in Australia for man wanted for questioning after the discovery of a decomposing body found stuffed inside a barrel in an abandoned pickup truck near Brisbane.

Police say they’re looking for Zlato Sikorsky, a 34-year-old man with distinctive neck tattoos who is linked to a property in Buccan, Brisbane that officers visited on Wednesday in relation to a missing person’s report.

When police arrived at the property, an unnamed person drove off in a black pickup truck that was later found abandoned in a caravan park in Staplyton, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Brisbane.

A search of the truck revealed a decomposing body stuffed inside a barrel that had been loaded onto the tray.

Police would not confirm that they went to the Buccan property in relation to the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby, who has been missing since June 15.

The decomposing body was found in a barrel on the back of a ute amid a widescale search for a missing teenage girl. #9Newshttps://t.co/5ilYO5JHmN — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 28, 2018

However, they did confirm that Sikorsky was associated with Beilby.

“We know they’re associated, however we don’t know the exact relationship,” Detective Acting Inspector Scott Furlong said Thursday morning.

Police say Sikorsky is believed to be traveling in a silver Holden Commodore.

The public have been warned not to approach Sikorsky, if they see him.

“At this stage we believe he may present a risk to the public,” Detective Acting Superindent Mark White told reporters at Logan on Wednesday night. “We have information that he has access to firearms.”

Police haven’t revealed the identity of the body found in the barrel. “We need to undertake a forensic examination of the body first to confirm the identity,” a police statement said.

Beilby was reported missing from the suburb of Sandgate on June 15. She last spoke to friends on June 18, nine days before police turned up at the Buccan property.