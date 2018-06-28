2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana; Northbound Lanes Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people have been killed in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana, prompting officials to close all northbound lanes Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. when a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes became involved in a crash just south of the 22 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle down on the freeway and another vehicle on fire following the crash.

The coroner was sent to the scene for at least one fatality, the CHP log stated.

The Orange County Fire Authorities later announced a second person had died in the crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

OCFA onscene at the NB I5 Fwy/N of Main St HOV lane in Santa Ana. Double fatality traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle. NB I5 closed at 17th (all lanes). Contact CHP for further details. Call came in at 4:00am. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 28, 2018

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway.

It was unclear how long the lanes would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.