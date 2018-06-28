Authentically Vegan Dishes With Chef Babette & ‘Stuff I Eat’ Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Babette Davis joined us live with authentically vegan recipes from her restaurant “Stuff I Eat” and her new dessert cookbook “Cash in on Cashews” Stuff I Eat is located at 114 N Market St in Inglewood. For more information you can call 310.671.0115 or go to their website. For more information on Chef Babette, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.