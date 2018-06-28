Multiple Fatalities, Injuries Reported After Shooting at Capital Gazette Newspaper in Maryland

Multiple people were shot at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, a reporter at the newspaper said.

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

According to Phil Davis, the newspaper’s crime reporter, a gunman shot through an office glass door and fire on multiple people inside, killing some of them.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he tweeted.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

Anne Arundel police said they are responding to an active shooter at an Annapolis building. Police have evacuated the building where the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

