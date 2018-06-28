× California Is Poised to Ban Local Soda Tax Until 2031

Lawmakers moved to pass legislation Thursday that would not allow California cities and counties to tax soda until 2031.

The legislation, which was first unveiled Saturday evening, would prohibit local governments from imposing new taxes on soda for more than a decade. It comes after a deal was struck between business and labor interests and legislators who agreed to remove an initiative from the Nov. 6 statewide ballot that would restrict cities and counties from raising any taxes without a supermajority vote of local citizens.

During debate on the bill, legislators said they reluctantly voted to impose a moratorium on new soda taxes because the ballot measure, for which signatures were gathered by a political campaign financed by more than $7 million from the beverage industry, would have been worse for state and local government coffers.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) said he was against both the soda tax ban and how the beverage industry used the threat of an initiative to force the Legislature’s hand, but ultimately supported it.

