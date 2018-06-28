× L.A. Councilman to Look at Alternative Sites, Hold Community Meetings Before Final Decision on Koreatown Homeless Shelter

Less than two months after Los Angeles city leaders unveiled plans to shelter dozens of homeless people at a Vermont Avenue parking lot, City Council President Herb Wesson has agreed to examine at least one alternative site in Koreatown after a torrent of protests from residents and businesses.

Wesson said he will ask city staffers to assess privately owned lots on Kenmore Avenue, in addition to the disputed site near the busy intersection of Wilshire and Vermont, as possible locations for temporary shelters.

In a written statement, Wesson said he would review different sites and hold community meetings in Koreatown before taking final action.

The revised plan will be introduced at a council meeting Friday to “restart the process,” Wesson said in his statement.

