LAPD Beefs up Security at L.A. News Outlets in Wake of Newspaper Shooting in Maryland

The Los Angeles Police Department is stepping security at major news outlets across the city following the attack by a shooter at a Maryland newspaper Thursday.

LAPD Deputy Chief Robert Arcos said the department was adding patrols as a precaution and “reassurance,” and said there were no specific threats.

A shooter killed several people at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

A spokesman for Anne Arundel County police confirmed that multiple people were injured and several were dead at the offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which publishes the Capital, newspaper of record for Annapolis, and a separate newspaper called the Maryland Gazette. The Baltimore Sun reported that at least five people were dead.

