Maryland Mass-Shooting Suspect Had Harassed, Threatened Newspaper’s Journalists for Years

The suspected shooter in an attack that left five people dead at a newspaper’s office in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday has been identified as a man who had obsessively harassed and threatened the publication’s journalists for years.

Jarrod W. Ramos was captured after the shooting at the offices of Capital Gazette Communications, according to a senior law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Local and federal agents were searching his home Thursday evening in Laurel, Md. But as of 9 p.m. local time, Ramos had not been booked into the Anne Arundel County jail.

Court records and social-media posts revealed that Ramos launched a lengthy and disturbing vendetta against the company after its daily newspaper, the Capital, ran a 2011 column describing how Ramos was convicted of criminally harassing a woman who had turned down his advances.

