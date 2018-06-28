× NoHo Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Email Fraud With More Than $500,000 in Victim Losses: FBI

The owner of a North Hollywood company pleaded guilty to two felony counts of a complex business email compromise fraud scheme resulting in more than $500,00 in victim losses, authorities said.

Jhonna Gutierrez Fueconcillo, 41, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of tax evasion and a separate count of money laundering, according to a news release from the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

Fueconcillo, the owner of LG Enterprise, was immediately sentenced to seven years in state prison.

She committed a type of fraud called “wire-wire” which began in August 2016, according to authorities.

As part of the deceit, LG Enterprise received money through a complex fraud scheme often multi-national called Business Email Compromise.

In the scheme, authorities said, business victims are deceived into wiring the funds to a fraudulent company via email instructions under the phony claim the money was going to lawful vendor accounts.

LG Enterprise acted as a conduit to receive more than $500,000 in unlawfully obtained earnings and distribute it using cashier’s checks and cash withdrawals, authorities stated.

She also never paid state income tax for the profits.

Fueconcillo admitted to a special allegation that the losses to the victims were more than $500,000 and was ordered to pay restitution of $552,939, authorities said.

Additionally, she was ordered to pay $77,716 for taxes owed to the California Franchise Tax Board, authorities said.

The conviction was part of a coordinated international law enforcement operation targeting hundreds in business e-mail compromise schemes called “Operation Wire-Wire.”

The operation concluded earlier this month and resulted in 74 arrests in the United States and overseas including 29 in Nigeria, authorities said.