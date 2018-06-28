× Police Searching for Man in Armed Robbery at Redlands Convenience Store

Police sought the public’s help identifying an armed man who robbed a convenience store in Redlands Thursday morning.

The Redlands Police Department released surveillance footage that captured the robbery at the Circle K store on 765 W. Redlands Blvd. shortly before 9 a.m.

The video shows a man wearing a white “anonymous” mask pointing a gun at an employee. He took money from the register and and fled on foot heading toward State Street, according to police. A vehicle was not seen.

Authorities described him as a heavy-set man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall who appeared to have a large tattoo of a face on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information can call Redland police at 909-798-7681 extension 1 or email Detective Wil Goff at wgoff@redlandspolice.org.

