South L.A. Nursing Home to Pay $450,000 for Alleged Skid Row Dumping of Diabetic Man

A South Los Angeles nursing home will pay $450,000 to settle allegations of patient care violations, including dumping a diabetic man in a wheelchair at a skid row homeless shelter without his permission or his medicine, City Atty. Mike Feuer announced Thursday.

Ronald Anderson, 51, said that more than a year after he entered the Avalon Villa Health Care home in Willowbrook to recover from a partial foot amputation, staff members told him in April that they could no longer provide him care, put him in a van and dropped him at the Union Rescue Mission.

“They woke me up at 10 p.m. and said, ‘We’re shipping you out to a homeless shelter,’” Anderson said in an interview two months ago. “I told them: ‘You can’t do that, I can’t survive there.’ And these are people who are supposed to be helping you.”

In agreeing to the settlement, Avalon Villa did not admit the allegations or concede liability, Feuer said at a news conference. A lawyer and staff member for the facility did not return calls for comment. The Rev. Andy Bales, who heads the mission, said the nursing home did not disclose the severity of Anderson’s condition, or arrange for an orderly transfer.

