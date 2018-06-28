× Suspect Arrested in Connection With Hit-and-Run Crash That Seriously Injured LAPD Sergeant in Culver City

A man accused of injuring an on-duty police sergeant when he crashed into her SUV, and a car carrying two other women, then fled the scene in Culver City has turned himself in, officials said Thursday.

Tommie Davis, 42, allegedly used his Cadillac Escalade to ram into a Ford Fusion that was carrying two women with whom he was earlier involved in a domestic dispute. The Escalade then rear-ended a Los Angeles police sergeant who was in the intersection at the same time early Tuesday morning, investigators have said.

The impact damaged the sergeant’s patrol vehicle to such an extent that she had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition with several broken bones, but later listed as stable.

Authorities have not released the sergeant’s name but said she is 50 years old.

One of the women in the Ford suffered minor injuries, and the other was unhurt. Both are in their 30s.

An Escalade believed to be the one involved was towed from Ladera Heights later that morning, but the driver’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Davis turned himself in at the Los Angeles police station in Del Rey late Wednesday morning and was later booked by California Highway Patrol officers later in the afternoon, CHP Officer Vance Perreira said.

He was being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the Inglewood Police Department’s jail on $1 million bail, according to CHP and inmate records.

LAPD said Thursday that it had no further information on the domestic violence investigation and it was unknown whether Davis was expected to face charges in that case.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court Friday, inmate records show.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

33.979987 -118.392428