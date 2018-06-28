Talk to Your Kids Before Their Friends Do With Dr. Deborah Gilboa

Family Physician and Mother of 4 Dr. Deborah Gilboa also known as Dr. G joined us live with what you better talk about with your kids before their friends do. Dr G is the author of “Get the Behavior You Want…Without Being the Parent You Hate!” For more information you can go to her website.
