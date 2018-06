× Two Months After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in South L.A., Victim’s Family Demands Justice

Two months after Frederick Frazier was killed in a hit-and-run crash, his family and friends are demanding justice. Fellow bicyclists and others gathered near the South L.A. crash scene for a vigil Thursday, and had many questions regarding the investigation.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 28, 2018.