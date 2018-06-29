× 7 Shootings Uncovered at Malibu Park Before Father Was Killed While Camping, But None Are Linked to Death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday it has identified seven shootings in the Malibu Creek State Park area, but have yet to link them to the death of a father who was fatally shot earlier this month while camping with his two young daughters.

The Sheriff’s Department said three of the shootings occurred in its jurisdiction, while the other four were in the state park’s jurisdiction. The incidents occurred between 2016 and this month.

Tristan Beaudette, a scientist who worked in pharmaceuticals, was camping at the state park in Calabasas just off Las Virgenes Road when he was fatally shot in the head June 22 inside his tent, where he was sleeping with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

The Times reported earlier this week that at least five other shootings have occurred in the area in the last two years, outraging some neighbors who complained they had not been notified of the attacks by the Sheriff’s Department.

