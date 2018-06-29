× 7-Year-Old Girl Killed When Her ATV Collides With Cadillac in Littlerock: CHP

A child died after the ATV she was riding collided with a vehicle on a street in Littlerock earlier this week, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Avenue R west of 102nd Street East, according to the CHP incident report.

The Littlerock girl was riding the ATV Quad eastbound on Avenue R when she made a left turn in front of a 2003 Cadillac CTS, which resulted in the collision, the report stated.

She was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the young girl, but the victim’s cousin identified her to KTLA on Friday morning as 7-year-old Liliana Montes De Oca.

In a GoFundMe campaign page, the girl’s aunt described Liliana as “a beautiful little Princess” who “lit up the room with her beautiful smile” and only ever wanted “hugs and cuddles.”

The family is trying to raise $15,000 to pay for the girl’s funeral. As of Friday morning, it was roughly a third of the way to reaching the goal amount.

The fundraising page described the crash as a “hit and run,” something CHP officials have not confirmed. The driver was not arrested, according to the incident report.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this article.