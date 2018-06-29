Arleta Father Granted Legal Status 30 Years Ago to Appear in Court After Being Arrested by ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man granted legal status three decades ago was set to appear in court Friday after immigration agents arrested him outside his Arleta home for a 2001 offense.

Jose Luis Garcia, 62, had a bond hearing scheduled in downtown Los Angeles that would determine whether or not he would be released while his deportation case proceeded, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Supporters, including his family, rallied outside the court house.

"They’re targeting easy targets like my father, who’s paid his taxes since the 1970s, who’s been in this country for 50 years, who has three jobs, who’s a homeowner," his daughter Natalie Garcia said. "They have all his information available. They’re picking up somebody who doesn’t belong there, instead of digging up these criminals they say they’re really picking up."

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him the morning of June 10.

“I heard my dad screaming out my name through my window," Natalie Garcia told KTLA two days after the arrest. "I looked out my window and he was in handcuffs in front of our house by eight officers.”

The agents said they had a warrant from a 2001 domestic violence dispute, Natalie Garcia said. Records show her father pleaded no contests to the offense.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the man's arrest, saying his "past criminal convictions" made him eligible to be removed from the country.

He received legal status in the 1980s when he came from Mexico some 50 years ago, his family said. He's worked several jobs as the family's sole provider, including driving for Uber.

