Authorities to Announce Charges in Shooting of 4 Teen Boys in South L.A.

A person believed to be responsible for shooting four 15-year-old boys, two of them fatally, last month in South Los Angeles has been arrested and charged, police said Friday.

Officials were expected to release details, including the suspect’s name, in a press conference Friday morning.

The teens were shot in the area of Manchester and Grand avenues, on the edge of the Florence neighborhood, around 1:25 a.m. on May 13, a Sunday.

One of the victim’s mothers previously told KTLA the boys had driven up from Long Beach to attend a party. Just after they left the gathering, they were approached by two men who asked them where they were from then opened fire, she said.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died two days later at the hospital. The other two were hospitalized but later released, police said.

Two of the victims were previously identified to KTLA as La’marrion Upchurch and Monyae Jackson, lifelong friends from Long Beach.

Police now say a suspect in the case was arrested two weeks ago, on June 15, and charged three days later.

