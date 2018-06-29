Body Found Along San Pedro Coast Positively ID’d as Missing 25-Year-Old Woman

Authorities on Friday positively identified a body found along the San Pedro coastline the previous day as that of a 25-year-old woman who had been missing for nearly a week.

Haley Downen’s remains were discovered around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which investigated the woman’s disappearance.

Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the identification, but did not release a cause of death. He also provided a date of birth showing that the woman was 25 years old, not 26 as police previously indicated.

She would have turned 26 on Monday.

Downen was last seen on a shoreline trail between White Point Park and the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday, June 23. The area where her body was recovered is not far from the location of that final sighting.

Police combed the area after her mysterious disappearance last week and discovered some of her personal items.

Foul play was not immediately suspected, but it also hasn’t been ruled out.

When asked whether Downen’s death was being investigated as a homicide, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA that it’s just an investigation at this point. He did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 310-726-7700, and at 877-527-3247 after business hours and on weekends.

Those who prefer to provide tips anonymously can do so by calling 800-222-8477 or going to LACrimeStoppers.org.

KTLA’s Irving Last and Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.

33.736062 -118.292246