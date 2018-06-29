Cal Poly Pomona Police Parking Officer Killed, Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Cal Poly Pomona police parking officer and a suspect were killed after an officer-involved shooting on campus on Friday, authorities said.

I just arrived at the Cal Poly incident. I can confirm a murder of a Cal Poly Pomona Police Parking Officer, and Pomona Police police officer involved shooting with the suspect, who didn’t survive. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) June 30, 2018

After the parking officer was killed, Pomona Police fatally shot the suspect, Pomona Police Department Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted.

Olivieri said there were no additional suspects, but searches of the campus were being taken as a precaution. Later, school officials indicated there was no further threat to the campus.

It is unclear how the officer died and what led up to the shooting with the suspect.

An official from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KTLA the officer's partner found him with his throat slashed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, Olivieri said.

California Highway Patrol officials responded to a report of the shooting at 5:15 p.m., said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call described as "behavioral call/psych rescue," Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor Melanie Flores said.

She had no further information.

People were being told to stay away from campus south at Lanterman and Lyle Center, according to the Cal Poly Pomona Twitter account.

Safety Alert from CPP. Major police activity at Campus South (Lanterman) & Lyle Center. Stay away from those areas. More info coming. — Cal Poly Pomona (@calpolypomona) June 30, 2018

Traffic on the campus was also forced to turn around at the entrance, video from Sky5 showed.