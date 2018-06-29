Celebrating Mark’s Birthday With His Favorite Things

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We celebrated Mark Kriski’s birthday with some of his favorite things. The celebration was Miami themed and we had some of his favorite foods. For more info on our friends who made the bash a success, see the details below.

Balloon Artist 805

Gloria Maltun

805.484.8854

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Country Harvest Restaurant and Catering

3345 Kimber Dr # C, Newbury Park

805.375.4598

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Du-Par’s at the Original Farmers Market

6333 W 3rd St

Los Angeles

323.933.8446

Trip-Tip and Chili

Green Acres Farm Market and Catering

2918 E Los Angeles Ave

805.526.1312

The Grill at Green Acres

2928 E Los Angeles Ave

805.526.5859

Key Lime Pie

Winston Pies

11678 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

310.207.5743

Opening soon in West Hollywood