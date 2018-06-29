Controversial ICE Chief Retiring; Replacement Expected to Be Named Soon

Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Tom Homan is serving his last day Friday, as the controversial face of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration retires.

Homan’s final day was confirmed by spokeswoman Liz Johnson.

The polarizing face of the administration’s immigration enforcement, and a favorite of President Donald Trump himself, Homan had announced in April he would be taking his long-delayed retirement this month.

Homan has told the story of receiving the request to stay on as chief of ICE under Trump while celebrating at his going away party — a retirement that was deferred for a year and a half.

According to a source familiar, acting CBP Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello is expected to be named acting director of ICE in Homan’s stead as soon as Friday.

Vitiello has been a familiar face for the media as well, often speaking with reporters about the President’s border wall project.

The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

It’s not clear if Vitiello will be nominated for the position. Homan had been able to serve temporarily in the role since the beginning of the Trump administration, despite never being confirmed by the Senate, because he had already been the deputy in line for the job. But since Vitiello comes from a different agency, it’s likely that federal law would prevent him from serving in the role in an acting capacity while also nominated to the Senate for the permanent position.

Homan was nominated for the position in November, but his nomination was withdrawn in May, never having a confirmation hearing.

Any nomination in the Senate would likely by highly contentious, as ICE has been the main focus of criticism regarding the President’s aggressive immigration agenda.