Fire Damages Karaoke Club, Restaurant in Koreatown: LAFD

A blaze that broke out at two Koreatown businesses burned for about an hour before firefighters were able to put it out early Friday morning.

Jam Club, a live-band karaoke bar, and eatery Kokio Chicken on the 3900 block of West Sixth Street both suffered damage in the fire, which started shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire began in Jam, where it spread to the venue’s second floor before extending into an attic space. The attic connects with the fried chicken restaurant, causing it to move into that space as well, officials said.

But it was only those two units damaged in the commercial structure, which extends halfway across the block.

Nearly 90 firefighters ultimately responded to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire and the cost of the damage.

No further details were available.