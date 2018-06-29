Free Pet Adoptions at the Pasadena Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena at the Pasadena Humane Society , one of several animal shelters offering free pet adoptions to qualified applicants in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. The shelters are inviting the public to adopt an animal for free because already crowded animals shelters are even more crowded with pets who are lost and/or run away from home because they’ve been frightened by fireworks.

Pasadena Humane Society’s FREE Pet Adoption Day

361 South Raymond Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91105

626-792-7151

Other animal shelters offering free pet adoptions are:

NKLA : A Best Friends Initiative

1845 Pontius Avenue

West Los Angeles, CA 90025

424-208-8840

All Six LA Animals Services Free Pet Adoptions

LA Animal Services Centers are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm and Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. They are closed Mondays and the Fourth of July. To find the center nearest you, visit or call 888-452-7381.

June 30, 2018

11:00 AM

Join O.C. Animal Care for Pit-Pit Hooray! Every Weekend in June (Saturday & Sunday), they have free Pit Bull Adoptions (not including the cost of licensing, microchip or leash).

855-886-5400.