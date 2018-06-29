Free Pet Adoptions at the Pasadena Humane Society

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena at the Pasadena Humane Society, one of several animal shelters offering free pet adoptions to qualified applicants in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. The shelters are inviting the public to adopt an animal for free because already crowded animals shelters are even more crowded with pets who are lost and/or run away from home because they’ve been frightened by fireworks.
Pasadena Humane Society’s FREE Pet Adoption Day
361 South Raymond Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91105
626-792-7151
Other animal shelters offering free pet adoptions are:
NKLA: A Best Friends Initiative
1845 Pontius Avenue
West Los Angeles, CA 90025
424-208-8840
All Six LA Animals Services Free Pet Adoptions
LA Animal Services Centers are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm and Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. They are closed Mondays and the Fourth of July. To find the center nearest you, visit or call 888-452-7381.
June 30, 2018
11:00 AM
Join O.C. Animal Care for Pit-Pit Hooray! Every Weekend in June (Saturday & Sunday), they have free Pit Bull Adoptions (not including the cost of licensing, microchip or leash).
855-886-5400.
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 323-460-5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.