Larry Nassar, Ex-Gymnastics Trainer Deborah Van Horn Indicted on Charges of Sexual Assault of Child in Texas

Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, and former USA Gymnastics trainer Deborah Van Horn were indicted in Texas Friday on charges of sexual assault of a child at the Karolyi Ranch, where young gymnasts trained.

However, Martha and Bela Karolyi, who are cooperating with investigators, are not facing charges at this time, said prosecutors in Walker County, Texas.

Nassar faces six counts of sexual assault of a child, each a second-degree felony, and Van Horn faces one count of sexual assault of a child in the second degree.

One of Nassar’s victims in this case is the same victim that Van Horn is charged with assaulting, officials said.

Nassar, who also served as a doctor for Michigan State University, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in Michigan in January.

More than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

Nassar is now being held in federal custody, said Walker County District Attorney David Weeks. When asked if Nassar will actually face trial in Texas, Weeks said, “If we can.”

The Karolyis, who have denied any wrongdoing, ran the training center, a 2,000-acre compound about 70 miles north of Houston.

It became the US Women’s National Team Training Center in 2001 and a US Olympic Training Site in 2011 — during many of the same years Nassar was the national team doctor.