Man Arrested in Attempted Sexual Assault of Pedestrian in Beverly Hills: Police

A man was arrested weeks after he attacked and tried to sexually assault a pedestrian in Beverly Hills, authorities announced on Friday.

Beverly Hills police on June 14 arrested Cuauhtemoc “Temo” Perez, a 27-year-old Los Angeles man.

Perez was riding a bicycle at around 3:45 a.m. on April 22 when he allegedly started following a female pedestrian walking home from West Hollywood.

He tried talking to the victim before he pulled her into a secluded area near Wilshire Boulevard and Merv Griffin Way, where he attempted to sexually assault her, according to police.

Perez fled on his bike after the attack, and he was last seen going eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard toward westbound Santa Monica Boulevard, the department said.

The victim was “resting and doing better” the following day, Lt. David Hamel told KTLA.

Investigators said they received a tip after releasing surveillance images of the suspect to the media. DNA data also helped detectives connect Perez to the crime, police added.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed one count each of assault to commit rape, kidnapping to commit rape and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Police Department.

Perez was being detained by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on $1,000,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

Anyone with information can call Beverly Hills police at 310-285-2158.