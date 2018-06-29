Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Several Women Over Months in Pomona

A 39-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting several women over a five-month span in Pomona,

David Cummings was charged with two counts of forcible rape and three counts of sexual battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Cummings, described as a transient who was living in the Pomona area, allegedly fondled three women between August and September of last year. Prosecutors believe he also raped two other women in January.

After an investigation, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Cummings on June 22 and he was arrested on Thursday.

Cummings has an extensive criminal history.

He was convicted of possession for sale of cocaine base and ex-convict unlawfully entering a custodial facility in 2006; possession of a firearm by a felon in 2003; attempted grand theft in 2002; possession of a firearm by a felon in 1999 and first-degree residential burglary in 1998, officials said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, but the court appearance was continued to July 2.

Cummings faces a maximum sentence of 17 years and six months in state prison.