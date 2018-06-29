× Mexico Asks U.N. to Intervene on Family Separation by U.S.

Mexico is calling on the United Nations to intervene to prevent the United States from separating immigrant children and parents, the result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

President Trump last week signed an executive order to end the practice after a global outcry, but the Mexican government made no mention of Trump’s order in a statement released Thursday evening.

The statement said Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign secretary, met Thursday in New York with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and urged the U.N. to intervene on the issue.

The statement called the separation of families cruel and a violation of human rights. Videgaray had already condemned the practice in remarks on June 18, calling it “cruel and inhuman.”

