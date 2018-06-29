O.C. Cousins Say They Were Roofied and Robbed by 2 Women They Met at Beverly Grove Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Orange County cousins say they were roofied and robbed by two women they met at a Beverly Grove club earlier this month.

The men told KTLA that after meeting the women on June 4, they invited people over to their home for an after party and the women stayed later. They believe they were drugged, because when they woke up, half a million dollars worth of high end watches, sunglasses clothes luggage, shoes Persian rugs and home security cameras and their computers were missing.

The men beleive they were targeted because they were wearing expensive watches at the club.

The men hired a private eye who said he is investigating at least four other cases of women have drugged and robbed men.

The men are offering a $2,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can visit http://www.NowPI.com or call 800-901-1360.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 29, 2018.