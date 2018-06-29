× Victorville Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Stepfather to Death Inside Home: Authorities

A Victorville man was apprehended for after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death inside of a home, authorities said on Friday.

Armando Navarro, 43, was arrested on suspicion of murdering 52-year-old Victorville resident Ramon Diaz on Thursday, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department.

Authorities were called at 1:11 p.m. to the 14600 block of Apache Drive in Victorville for a report of a dead man inside.

After Diaz was found with multiple stab wounds, authorities interviewed multiple family members and Navarro.

The stepson was later arrested and is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga without bail.

Navarro will be arraigned on Tuesday at Victorville Superior Court, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail, Detective David Lara at 909-387-3589 or anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.