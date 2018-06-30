2 Killed in Shooting Outside Motel in Downey; Suspected Gunman Identified as 2 Persons of Interest Are Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man accused of fatally shooting two other men just outside a motel in Downey on Saturday morning has been identified, while authorities are still seeking two persons of interest in the case.

Raymond Joseph Penland, identified by city officials as the suspected shooter, is still at large while authorities are also looking for two persons of interest in the case — Catarina Frances Barajas, 25, and Vanessa Teresa Cardenas, 32.

Meanwhile, the victims have yet to be identified.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two bodies just outside Rick's Motel, according to city officials. The motel is located near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Firestone Boulevard.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds, officials said.

It appears there was some sort of dispute between the shooter and the victims, as the incident "does not appear to be a random act," city officials said in a news release.

Penland fled the scene and was last seen in Santa Fe Springs, officials said.

The cause of the shooting and other circumstances are still being investigated as authorities have yet to release further information.