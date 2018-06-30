Driver Arrested in Riverside Crash That Left Passenger Critical; Alcohol Believed to Be Factor: Police

A driver was arrested in Riverside early Saturday morning following a major-injury crash in which alcohol is suspected to have played a role, officials said.

Moreno Valley sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire responded at 2:18 a.m. to a collision in the area of Old 215 Frontage Road and Dracaea Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened in the city of Riverside, so the Police Department responded to the scene and took over the investigation, a news release stated.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling southbound on Old 215 Frontage Road at a high rate of speed and left the roadway in the county area. The vehicle went back onto the roadway and continued into the city, where it left the roadway again and collided with a tree, the statement read.

Two Moreno Valley residents and one resident from Riverside were in the vehicle. The front passenger suffered major head injuries and was last listed in critical condition, police said. The driver and rear passenger were expected to survive, according to the Police Department.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, the news release stated. The driver, who was only identified as being from Moreno Valley, was arrested and expected to be booked into the county jail after being medically cleared, authorities said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Riverside police traffic Detective Jones at 951-826-8722.