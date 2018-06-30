Fast-Track System to Handle Illegal Border Crossing Cases Coming to California in July

On a recent Friday, a group of visitors from San Diego that included attorneys and a federal judge sat in a Tucson courtroom and watched as illegal border entry cases were adjudicated from start to finish in a matter of hours.

Dozens of unauthorized immigrants, wearing the same clothes they were arrested in at the border just a day or two earlier, pleaded guilty and were sentenced by a rotating panel of judges showing off their individual styles, according to a report in the Arizona Daily Star.

The San Diego delegation was taking notes on Tucson’s program — known there and in other Southwest border cities as Operation Streamline — because a similar fast-track system is headed to California to handle the burgeoning caseload under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on illegal immigration.

The program is tentatively set to begin in San Diego federal court on July 9, according to attorneys.

