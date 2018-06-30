Fire Burns in San Bernardino National Forest

Crews are battling a fire in the San Bernardino National Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, is located near Highway 330 and Forest Road 1N09, according to a 12:28 p.m. tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest.

Between 200 and 300 personnel from various agencies are on scene of the fire, which is estimated to be at 25 acres, officials said. Air resources are also being used to fight the flames.

Authorities stated there is no immediate threat to structures.

