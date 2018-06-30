LASD Deputies Rescue Kitten From 14 Freeway Overpass in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A kitten is safe and now has a new home after being rescued on Thursday from a Lancaster overpass by two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and it was all caught on camera.

Deputies Driscoll and Ornelas were handling calls for service with the Sheriff’s Department when someone flagged them down around 4 p.m. on Avenue K 8 by the 14 Freeway overpass, according to a news release.

The passerby told them that she saw a frightened “citizen” huddled on the edge of the pedestrian overpass. The deputies heard a meow, and they sprung into action to save the little animal, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputy Driscoll carefully approached the kitten while his partner recorded the rescue on his cellphone. Concerned for his partner’s safety, Deputy Ornelas uttered, “He’s going to bite you, bro!” the statement read.

The deputy was undeterred and safely got the kitten into his arms. Blue, as the kitten was named, is in good health and has been adopted by the Driscoll family.