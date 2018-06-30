Protesters Rally Outside Home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Calling for End to Homelessness and Abolishment of ICE

A small group demonstrated outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Windsor Square residence Saturday morning, targeting the mayor over homelessness and calling on him to support the disbandment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Protesters chanted, shouted and hurled expletives via a bullhorn as they stood outside the Getty House, the Tudor revival-style home that serves as the official mayor’s residence. The peaceful demonstration, which drew about 20 people, was organized by the Democratic Socialists of America’s L.A. chapter.

“ICE out of LA!” protesters chanted. “Shame on you!” “Housing not handcuffs!” “Black Lives Matter!”

It’s unclear if the mayor was home during the 7 a.m. protest. His wife, Amy Wakeland, briefly emerged from the residence shortly after demonstrators left. A Garcetti spokesman didn’t immediately provide a comment.

