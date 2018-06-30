Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 30th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the LAST Saturday of the month!!! Where did June go??? We'll there's STILL plenty to do and plenty to enjoy on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy! :-)

California Avocado Month

Grand Central Market LA

317 Broadway

Los Angeles

http://www.californiaavocado.com

Wrap up June, California Avocado Month, at historic Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles where participating restaurants are hosting special California Avocado menu items for fans of the official state fruit. Restaurant and menu information can be found at http://www.californiaavocado.com

Unincorporated Rowland Heights Hazardous Waste Collection

John A. Rowland High School

2000 South Otterbein Avenue

Rowland Heights

http://www.lacsd.org/solidwaste

We can clean-up this weekend by taking our hazardous household waste to one of the hazardous waste collection sites in Southern California. From 9am to 3pm, L.A. County residents can take toxic trash to John A. Rowland High School. We can take everything from motor oil to antifreeze to household and car batteries to old computers and televisions set.

Culver City Household Hazardous Waste Collection

9800 Jefferson Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.culvercity.org

Culver City residents their hazardous waste to the Culver City Household Hazardous Waste Collection site on Jefferson Boulevard. For a list of items considered too toxic to trash, check the http://www.culvercity.org website.

Discover Recycling Open Houses

West Los Angeles District Yard

2027 Stoner Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.lacitysan.org

Discover the work of the L.A. Sanitation Department at today’s West Los Angeles District Yard open house. Learn about proper recycling practices, bulky item collection, and see equipment demonstrations. The yearly open houses seem quite popular. The L.A. Sanitation Department reports more than 7,000 visitors last year. Admission is free.

Pirate Invasion Long Beach 2018

Shoreline Village

Long Beach

Pirateinvasionlongbeach.com

Ut-oh! What we have here in Long Beach is the PIRATE INVASION, described as “the biggest pirate fest in the west!” We’re told the best pirates, as well as mermaids, from around the globe sail into Long Beach Harbor for this Shoreline Village event. They party hardy here mates from 10am to 10pm!

Opening Weekend!

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the opening weekend of the SUMMER SAWDUSTART & CRAFT FESTIVAL! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

Most Wanted Summer Toy List 2018

Christopher Byrne “The Toy Guy”

ttpm.com

Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” of TOYS, TOTS, PETS, AND MORE has his list of MOST WANTED SUMMER TOYS. These were popular among our toy testers at Pacific Park in Santa Monica.For the complete list of the MOST WANTED TOYS SUMMER 2018, take a look at the website ttpm.com

By the way, Pacific Park,(pacpark.com) where we performed out toy testing, is ready for visitors this lonnnnng Fourth of July holiday weekend. The only amusement park on the west coast located on a pier and L.A.’s only free admission amusement park has extended hours and its famous solar powered Ferris Wheel is ready in red, white, and blue.

Auto Enthusiast Day

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim

http://www.autoenthusiastday.com

A wild weekend time can be found in Anaheim at Auto Enthusiast Day. ((((NATSOT STING))). Starting at Noon at Angel Stadium there are drifting and off road demonstration, a vendor midway featuring all kinds of automotive products and giveaways, plus lots of food trucks.

Make it a RIP ROARING Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

