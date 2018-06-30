Shooting in Maywood Leaves One Man Dead and Another Injured

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting in Maywood that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday evening, authorities said.

No suspect has been identified in the shooting, which happened just after 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Palm Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while a second man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition after being injured in the gunfire, officials said.

No further information was released by the Sheriff’s Department as the investigation continues.