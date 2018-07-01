Brentwood Newsstand Owner Says He’s Closing After 29 Years Because Whole Foods Refused to Renew Lease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 29 years, the Brentwood Newsstand will close for the last time on Sunday. Owner Marck Sarfati said Whole Foods decided not to renew his lease on the store’s property.

“I think it’s sad for the community,” he said. “I think it’s a loss to the community because we’re the last newsstand on the Westside.”

Sarfati said he collected over 6,000 signatures from residents in a petition to keep the business open.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 1, 2018.

34.052101 -118.473246