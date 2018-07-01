Creek Fire Scorches 50 Acres in San Bernardino National Forest, Reaches 50 Percent Containment

Crews continued making progress Sunday on a fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The Creek Fire, which started on Saturday near Highway 330 and Forest Road 1N09, had burned 50 acres and was 50 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest.

About 175 personnel were helping douse the flames, which forced the closure of Forest Road 1N09, officials said.

Two injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries was not clear. No structures were damaged or threatened, the tweet read.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Anyone with questions regarding the Creek Fire was asked to call 909-383-5688.

