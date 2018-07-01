Large Tree Falls on Power Lines, Causing Outage in Bel Air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of residents in Bel Air were affected Sunday morning by a power outage that was caused by a large tree falling on top of power lines, officials said.

The tree fell around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday along Roscomare Road near Brownwood Place, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The outage affected about 150 customers in the area, LADWP stated.

One resident told KTLA that he ran out of his home after hearing a loud noise and found the scene.

“I heard something. At first I thought it was a loud car going by or something like that," Paul Eshaghi said. "Then just the second sound and then the power going in and out, I knew there was something wrong. So I came out, my daughter came out, and basically saw the spark first at the top, and then the tree was down.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

It was unclear why the tree fell. Crews were working to remove the tree and repair the damaged power poles.

Officials estimated power would be restored by 12:15 p.m.