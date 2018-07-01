× LAPD Detective’s Use of the N-Word Shows Racial Bias, Defense Lawyers in Gang Murder Case Argue

At a Little Tokyo bar, drinks fueled a heated discussion among a group of lawyers and a Los Angeles police investigator.

Then talk turned to police corruption.

Veteran LAPD Det. Brian McCartin told his three companions about his experience encountering black gang members. He referred to them using the N-word.

“What, you’ve never used that word in the privacy of your own living room?” he asked when the slur was met with shock, according to court documents.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.