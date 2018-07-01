LASD Detectives Investigate Shooting Death of Man in Cudahy

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in Cudahy on Saturday, officials said.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles station responded at 11:17 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in the 4200 block of Live Oak Street, a news release read. When they arrived, deputies found a man down on the sidewalk and suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement. His name was not released.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and there was no suspect description, officials stated.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.