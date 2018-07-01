BREAKING: LeBron James Signs Contract With Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Signs 4-Year, $154 Million Contract With L.A. Lakers

Posted 5:28 PM, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50PM, July 1, 2018
LeBron James, formerly #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, speaks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James is going to be a Laker.

James announced that he has decided to play for the Lakers on a four-year deal worth $154 million, with a short, subdued press release sent out on the Twitter account belonging to Klutch Sports.

James’s decision came on the first day of free agency, just 20 hours after the market officially opened. In that time, his agent, Rich Paul, had conversations with the Cleveland Cavaliers and reportedly a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers. James comes to Los Angeles after four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which time he won one championship and went to four NBA Finals.

His decision comes a day after Paul George decided to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder without even taking a meeting with the Lakers, the team he grew up rooting for.

