Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Oxnard: Police

A 29-year-old man died after being found shot in Oxnard early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Oxnard Police Department officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Solar Drive for a report of a shooting victim, a news release stated.

When officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, they attempted to render first aid to the wounded man, officials said. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, the statement read.

Video from the scene showed first responders in and around the Homeward Suites by Hilton, but the Police Department did not say whether the shooting happened at the hotel.

This is the ninth homicide of the year in Oxnard, authorities said. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669.